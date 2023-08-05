Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 17,837 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$14,144.74 ($9,493.11).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Karl Siegling bought 18,012 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$14,193.46 ($9,525.81).
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Karl Siegling bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,200.00 ($12,214.77).
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.
Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.
