Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.