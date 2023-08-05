CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $11.10 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $331,041. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareDx by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CareDx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.