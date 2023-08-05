CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $11.10 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $331,041. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareDx by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CareDx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Earnings History for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.