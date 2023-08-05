Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $19.50. Cars.com shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 125,374 shares changing hands.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cars.com by 2,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 643,686 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

