Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.
Cedar Fair Stock Performance
Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 414,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
