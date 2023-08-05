Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KDNY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Chinook Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

