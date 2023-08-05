Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

