CIBC Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.60 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.2638611 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

