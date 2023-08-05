Citigroup Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $207.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

