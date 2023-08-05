Citigroup Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $146.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $123.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.