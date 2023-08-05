Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $925.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

