Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $92.70

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.40 to $92.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

KOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $91.23.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $71,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $20,364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

