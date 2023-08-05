Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,791,000 after buying an additional 85,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

