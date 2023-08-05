Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

