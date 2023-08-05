Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40 to $4.65 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 781,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.