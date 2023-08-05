Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.57 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $546.69 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,024.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00284230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00776443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00552175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00123950 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,459,045 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,076,387,235.290754 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17897229 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $20,060,521.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

