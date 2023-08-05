Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 2,795,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 186,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ED. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.