Contrasting Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronext and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 80.94 Coinbase Global $2.80 billion 7.31 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -8.55

Euronext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Euronext and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Euronext and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 1 3 2 0 2.17 Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00

Euronext currently has a consensus target price of $92.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $77.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Euronext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euronext is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Euronext beats Coinbase Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

