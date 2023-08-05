Contrasting Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -55.74% -54.81% MannKind -55.45% N/A -24.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 MannKind 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenwich LifeSciences and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.90%. MannKind has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than MannKind.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and MannKind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$7.82 million ($0.63) -16.67 MannKind $99.77 million 12.50 -$87.40 million ($0.28) -16.86

Greenwich LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenwich LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MannKind beats Greenwich LifeSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

