Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
