Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.