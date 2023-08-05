Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Head-To-Head Review

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Countryside Partnerships and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 2 1 2 0 2.00

Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus price target of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $109.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.52%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 9.44% 12.47% 6.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.38 $326.57 million $8.69 15.50

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

