Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,733 shares of company stock worth $1,188,353 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

