Critical Survey: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Helbiz.

This table compares Helbiz and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 1.25 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.03 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.70 -$147.51 million ($5.54) -1.41

Helbiz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -42.17% N/A -10.74%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Helbiz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

