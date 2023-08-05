Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.