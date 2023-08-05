Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

