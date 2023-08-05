Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $262.22, but opened at $237.14. Cummins shares last traded at $241.69, with a volume of 178,385 shares changing hands.

The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

