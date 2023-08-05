DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

