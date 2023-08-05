Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DAR opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.