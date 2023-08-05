DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.3798 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DBS Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DBSDY opened at $102.96 on Friday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. HSBC raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

