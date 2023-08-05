Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after buying an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $12,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 1,050,235 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

