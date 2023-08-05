Desjardins Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.