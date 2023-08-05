Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 2072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
The company has a market cap of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.20.
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
