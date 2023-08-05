DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, HSBC raised DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get DocMorris alerts:

DocMorris Price Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. DocMorris has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

DocMorris Company Profile

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocMorris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocMorris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.