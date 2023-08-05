Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) vs. PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Critical Review

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dollarama and PriceSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00 PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dollarama presently has a consensus target price of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. PriceSmart has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Dollarama’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dollarama is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PriceSmart pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of PriceSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PriceSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart 2.71% 12.20% 6.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dollarama and PriceSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 31.60 PriceSmart $4.07 billion 0.59 $104.53 million $3.76 20.70

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. PriceSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Dollarama on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services. The company also operates Click & Go, an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

