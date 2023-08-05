Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Cut to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
DMPZF stock opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.36.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.