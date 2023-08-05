DP Poland (LON:DPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 37830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

DP Poland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.33. The stock has a market cap of £48.80 million, a PE ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

