Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH traded up $6.44 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,589. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 241,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 143,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

