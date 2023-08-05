Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ DFH traded up $6.44 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,589. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes
In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.