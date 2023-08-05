Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $613.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 22.40%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

