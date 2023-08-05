EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

