Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.03.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

