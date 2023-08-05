Eight Capital Reiterates C$2.20 Price Target for Legend Gold (CVE:LGN)

Eight Capital set a C$2.20 price target on Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on Legend Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Legend Gold Stock Performance

LGN opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. Legend Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.24.

Legend Gold Company Profile

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

