Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.30.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

