Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.
Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
