Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ENI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

