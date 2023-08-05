Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.40 to C$7.20 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

