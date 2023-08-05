Ethereum Price Down 2.2% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.89 billion and $4.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,829.90 or 0.06310931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,838 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

