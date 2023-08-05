EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. EverQuote has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,271 shares of company stock valued at $117,979. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

