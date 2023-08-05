EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $127,224.83 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EVERTEC Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.56 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.
EVERTEC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.
Institutional Trading of EVERTEC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
