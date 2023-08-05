EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $127,224.83 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.56 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 49.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

