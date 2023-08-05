Evmos (EVMOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $889,284.42

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and $889,284.42 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

