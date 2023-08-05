eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

eXp World Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

