eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
eXp World Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
