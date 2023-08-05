FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $441.50 Average PT from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $421.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

